Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visit UAE

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A senior delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday at the invitation of the nation’s Crown Prince.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani led the delegation, which was officially invited by Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the UAE, who also serves as the Deputy Supreme Commander of the country’s armed forces.

The senior Kurdistan Region leaders landed in the Gulf country to attend the final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 – Formula 1 Race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

During the event, the top Kurdish delegation met with Crown Prince Al Nahyan, as well as the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister, Mohammed Bin-Rashid.

The Kurdish leaders also met with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, as well as other regional leaders.

