Masoud Barzani says Kurdistan ‘closely monitoring’ developments in Iraq, condemns violence

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region is following the developments in Iraq “with interest” and will do what it can to help resolve the unrest, Masoud Barzani, President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), said on Saturday.

“We are closely monitoring the recent developments and welcome any steps which could contribute to resolving the crisis and not lead to the return of dictatorship,” President Barzani said in a statement on his official Twitter account.

The Kurdish leader’s statement comes following an announcement by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi that he would submit his resignation to parliament after the country witnessed one of the bloodiest days of national protests on Friday.

“Any changes should take into consideration the rights of all components and must be in accordance to the [Iraqi] Constitution,” Barzani underlined in his statement.

The changes should aim “to establish security and stability and enforce the rule of law and achieve the just demands of the disadvantaged masses,” the KDP leader said in a separate statement on his official website, adding the Kurdistan Region condemns the killing of innocent people.