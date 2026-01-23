Summit of Diplomacy: A Complete Summary of PM Barzani's Meetings at Davos 2026

At Davos 2026, PM Masrour Barzani led a five-day diplomatic and economic push, holding high-level meetings and promoting dialogue, reform, and investment as core pillars of the Kurdistan Region’s global engagement.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Over five days at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani advanced a clear vision centered on peace, economic reform, and openness to international investment, using one of the world’s most influential global platforms to reinforce the Kurdistan Region’s political and diplomatic standing.

On Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, the fifty-sixth World Economic Forum officially opened in Davos, Switzerland, with the participation of presidents, global leaders, and senior government officials. The Kurdistan Region delegation, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, took part in the forum as part of its long-standing engagement with the annual gathering.

Following the opening of the Kurdistan House in Davos, Prime Minister Barzani delivered a speech highlighting the Kurdistan Region’s continued participation in the World Economic Forum and its efforts to strengthen international ties.

“I am pleased that we were able to meet again in Davos,” Barzani said, noting that the Kurdistan Region delegation has participated in the forum for many years. He described the World Economic Forum as one of the world’s most important platforms for political and economic leaders to exchange views on global challenges and opportunities.

The Prime Minister stressed that Davos provides a valuable opportunity for the Kurdistan Region to engage with presidents, government officials, and decision-makers from around the world, contributing to the reinforcement of political and economic relations. He also underlined the importance of the forum for Kurdistan Region businessmen and investors, saying it enables them to build connections with international partners and attract foreign investment to the Region.

Barzani expressed appreciation to Kurdistan Region investors and business figures who attended the Kurdistan House in Davos, thanking them for their support and participation. He noted the growing interest in the Kurdistan House, adding that this year’s large turnout may require a larger venue in the future.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister voiced optimism about holding several key meetings with world leaders during the forum. He emphasized the importance of clearly conveying the political and economic reality of the Kurdistan Region to the international community in order to secure broader political and economic backing for the Kurdish people.

“What is crucial for us is to present the reality of the Kurdistan Region to world leaders so that we can secure greater political and economic backing for our people and our Region,” Barzani concluded.

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, Prime Minister Barzani’s diplomatic and economic agenda intensified. He met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, with both sides emphasizing the strengthening of trade and investment relations. During the meeting, Aliyev invited Barzani to visit Baku and expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to open a consulate in Erbil.

On the same day, Barzani held talks in Davos with Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium, who reaffirmed Belgium’s support for the Kurdistan Region. Both sides stressed the importance of further strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Belgium, particularly in the areas of investment and trade.

Also on Tuesday, the Prime Minister received Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, with discussions focusing on the formation of Iraq’s new federal government. Barzani later met with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, during which the Armenian leader thanked the Kurdistan Region for protecting the rights of Armenians.

In additional meetings on the same day, Barzani held talks with Bahram Salih, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, addressing the situation of refugees and the impacts of the war in Syria. The day concluded with a meeting between Barzani and Egyptian Minister of Investment Hassan El-Khatib, during which they discussed a contract for supplying smart electricity meters signed with an Egyptian company.

Also on Tuesday, the Prime Minister received Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed recent political developments in Iraq and the wider region.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, Prime Minister Barzani met with a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain and with Jonathan Powell, the United Kingdom’s National Security Adviser. Concerns over escalating military developments in Syria and western Kurdistan were a central focus of the discussions. Barzani emphasized the need to end tensions and respect the rights of the Kurdish people and Syria’s components.

On the same day, Barzani met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the forum, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and regional stability amid escalating developments in Syria. He also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, with both leaders stressing the importance of dialogue, stability in Syria, and the protection of Kurdish rights.

During Wednesday’s engagements, Austria highlighted its cooperation with the Kurdistan Region as a successful and practical model in migration management, emphasizing trust, effective coordination, and partnership across migration, security, and economic fields.

On the same day, PM Barzani also met with the Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan Elkhatib on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Also on Wednesday, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), met with Jonathan Powell, the UK National Security Adviser. During the meeting, the security situation in Iraq and the wider region was discussed.

Also on the same day, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, to review recent developments in Iraq and the wider region. ccording to a press release published by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) following the meeting, the two leaders discussed the overall situation in Iraq as well as the latest political and security changes affecting the Middle East.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, the Prime Minister’s meetings continued, including talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who conveyed the greetings of President Emmanuel Macron and emphasized the importance of maintaining regional stability.

PM Barzani also met with Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajeel on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

The meeting focused on ways to further develop bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of investment and trade. Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening economic cooperation and encouraging greater engagement between the private sectors of the Kurdistan Region and Kuwait.

The PM also met with Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah al-Hashimi, with discussions focusing on strengthening economic relations, regional stability, and maintaining the ceasefire in Syria. The talks also covered the political situation in Iraq and ongoing efforts to form a new federal government.

Concluding his participation on Friday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stated in a message on his official X account that the Kurdistan Region was leaving Davos with stronger coordination with partners. He reaffirmed that his government’s strategy prioritizes dialogue over conflict, rights over exclusion, and investment over uncertainty as the foundation for building a strong and sustainable economic infrastructure.