Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani calls for modern, scientific-based Peshmerga reform

The ministers discussed ways to reform the Peshmerga forces on a contemporary basis, which is one of the priorities on the agenda of the KRG’s ninth cabinet, along with reform in the pension system, salary, and employee privileges in the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani affirmed that the Peshmerga is the embodiment of the Kurdistan Region, praising their sacrifices as “a source of pride for the people of Kurdistan and the international community,” a KRG statement read.

“Thus, we will do everything we can, and with the available capabilities, to develop the performance of the Peshmerga forces and reorganize them on a scientific and modern basis,” the Kurdish leader added.

The autonomous Kurdish region has around 250,000 Peshmerga troops serving in its military. Since 2014, the Kurdish forces have played a crucial role in containing and defeating the so-called Islamic State.

Since the Islamic State emerged in 2014, around 2,000 Peshmerga fighters have fallen while fighting the terrorist group, and over 10,000 more have been injured, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga Ministry.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany