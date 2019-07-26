Watch: Security footage of Erbil diplomat killing; Confessions implicate PKK

The Confessions:

Primary Suspect: Mazloum Dagh

As the CTD announced when they named him as their prime suspect in the shooting, Mazloum Dagh states in his confession that he was born in the Kurdish city of Diyarbakir (Amed), Turkey in 1992. He says, “In 2015, I came to the Kurdistan [Region] to work. My brother was here. His name is Ibrahim.”

Dagh explains that he had another brother, which he named as Ismail, who has been a member of the PKK since 1998 and was killed in 2013 in Turkey. Ibrahim, Dagh points out, was also politically active and couldn’t go back to Turkey.

According to Dagh, he had earlier expressed his interest in joining the PKK when speaking to one of his brothers and in April and was told in a phone conversation that he would be allowed to join the group. He then went to the PKK’s headquarters in the Kurdistan Region's Qandil Mountains. Upon arrival, he was received by a man he said was known both as Fatih and Botan.

He stayed there for 26 days, during which he trained to use rifles and handguns. While leaving, he agreed to smuggle goods such as clothing items and shoes from cities in the Kurdistan Region to the fighters' outposts in Qandil. Dagh’s superiors also gave him the name of a man who would provide him a place to stay named Rajab Baqi Bradosti, who appears to be from the Kurdistan Region.

In addition, he was put in contact with someone named Dizhwar—whom he knew previously as Mamad—who he was told he could contact when he needed assistance. Dizhwar then gave Dagh a picture of Osman Kose, the Turkish diplomat killed in the shooting, and asked him to surveil the man.

Fatih, the PKK member in Qandil, then asked Dagh to kill Kose after a period of monitoring. After Dagh explained that Kose had two bodyguards always accompanying him, Fatih assigned two others, Alan and Ahmad, to take part in the operation.

On July 17, the three men met with Dizhwar who told them of the location of Kose. They went to the restaurant and after some time observing the diplomat from a few tables away, they fatally shot him with silenced pistols. Dagh was shot in the leg as well but fled the scene in his car that had a fake license plate.

The group of three later separated on Erbil’s 120 Meter Road with Dagh driving to a cemetery where he dumped his vehicle and called Dizhwar, who told him another person would pick him up and take him to a safe location. Ismail Geçici, who is also under arrest for involvement in the plot, then arrived at the cemetery and drove Dagh to Rajab Bradosti’s house.

There, Dagh met up with Dizhwar, received medical treatment, and stayed for the night. They left around noon the next day and joined Bradosti's brother Siako, currently wanted by the KRSC, and went to the office of a company he worked for called Zozk. Later in the afternoon, they found out that Rajab had been arrested.

On the following day, July 19, Dagh and Dizhwar sought help at the home of another member of the Bradosti family, Sidqi Bradosti, the director of Zoz. They asked if it was possible to flee from Erbil but were told this would be difficult considering heightened security procedures at checkpoints leaving the city.

At the request of Sidqi, the two were then taken to an apartment house near Erbil's Majidi Mall by another Zozk employee where they rested for a few hours. He soon asked them to leave and dropped them off at 120 Meter Road. This is where Dagh and Dizhwar split up.

Dagh then reached out to another person named Muhsin Salih Sleman Gunish for help getting out of Erbil. He agreed, but they were soon apprehended on the outskirts of the city.