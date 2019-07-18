Kurdistan watchdog calls KRG to establish anti-corruption council, conduct major reforms

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Commission of Integrity on Thursday called on the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet to conduct major reform in the public sector and establish an anti-corruption council to combat graft more actively.

The Chairman of the Commission of Integrity, Ahmed Anwar, read the watchdog’s statement during a press conference in Erbil.

“We ask them [the KRG] to prioritize reform in the government just like they have outlined in their agenda,” Anwar said.

The new KRG cabinet’s mission, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, is considerably focused on conducting reforms and improving services to the people of the autonomous Kurdish region.

“We will combine our efforts against all forms of financial and administrative corruption, preventing the mismanagement of public wealth, and corruption within the Kurdistan region. We will achieve this by strictly enforcing the law of the Kurdistan region while supporting its official institutions, primarily through the Supreme Audit Divan and the Commission of Integrity and Public Prosecution,” one of the points from the KRG’s agenda reads.

Anwar told reporters on Thursday that the Kurdistan Region needs real reform in the public sector and needs to improve services more than ever.

“We request the new cabinet to establish a Baghdad-like anti-corruption council immediately,” he said, adding the council holds regular meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to discuss cases of corruption and necessary measures to tackle corrupt individuals.