VIDEO: Turkish shelling injures three villagers in Kurdistan Region border town

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three Kurdish villagers on Wednesday were injured in Erbil’s Sidakan border area after Turkish fighter jets shelled the region, a medical source from a local hospital told Kurdistan 24.

The shelling took place at around 5:30 am, local time, on the village of Merga Rash, located in Erbil Province’s Sidakan district.

All of the injured villagers are members of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces and are relatives. Two of them are brothers and the third one is their cousin. One of the brothers, aged 36, reportedly suffered heavy injuries and lost a leg.

“A big fire erupted in our village. We went out to control and extinguish the fire,” one of the wounded villagers told Kurdistan 24 after being transferred to Ashti Hospital in the city of Soran.

“We extinguished the fire, and we saw PKK [Kurdistan Workers’ Party] fighters in a nearby valley escaping. We got into the car to leave, but that’s when Turkish jets struck us,” he recounted.