PHOTOS: Coalition drone crashes in Baghdad due to 'mechanical problem'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A US-led coalition Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) crashed in Baghdad on Wednesday due to a mechanical problem, a spokesperson for the coalition said on Friday.

“A Coalition Unmanned Aerial Vehicle made an unscheduled landing in Baghdad Wednesday due to a mechanical problem. The aircraft landed safely and was successfully recovered by Iraqi Security Force troops. No one was injured and no property was damaged in the landing or recovery,” the coalition stated on Twitter.

The UAV crashed southwest of Baghdad on farmland in the town of Radwaniyah, Iraq’s pro-Iran Buratha News Agency reported, citing a local source.

The news agency also released a photo of the drone with a label written “US Army 52178.”

The undamaged drone was quickly moved to an unknown location, and could have come down due to electronic interference or have been intercepted by a cyber-attack, the source suggested.