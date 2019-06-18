EU’s Mogherini says Iran’s interference in Middle East ‘not positive’

BRUSSELS (Kurdistan 24) – Iran’s interference in Syria, Yemen or other parts in the Middle East is not “positive”, EU foreign policy Chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday.

Speaking after Monday's meeting of European foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Mogherini expressed the EU’s concerns about Iran’s actions in the Middle East.

“…We discuss with our Iranian counterparts, in particular, their attitudes on Syria on Yemen but also interference or otherwise in other places is something that we definitely do not believe is...positive,” she said in response to the question of Kurdistan 24 Reporter Barzan Hassan regarding Tehran’s interference in Iraq through Iranian-backed militias. “And this is an issue for open discussion among us.”

Mogherini also extended the EU’s call for countries in the region to maintain ‘good neighborly relations’ and expressed support for Iraq.

“We believe that countries in the region have only to benefit from good neighborly relations with all. And Iraq is probably one of the clearest cases in point. A country that is coming out of a very difficult period a country to which we are extending all our possible support,” she added.

The EU official noted that Iraq cannot afford to enter into any direct confrontation with its neighbors due to its security and economic challenges.

“So, as much as we do not want to see interference or style activities in the region being them from Iran or others, we would like to see a cooperative constructive attitude with all when it comes to the region.”

She continued that the ideal solution to tensions in the Middle East would be “to build a cooperative security architecture, where different players understand that, even if they don't like each other, they respect a certain number of rules and behaviors” that are mindful of the security and sovereignty of each country “and that allow even non friendly neighbors to act properly and respectfully” toward each other's respective interests. Mogherini, however, lamented that this “seems to be far away” from the current reality.