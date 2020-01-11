PHOTOS: Locals flock as Moscow experiences first significant snowfall of winter

MOSCOW (Kurdistan 24) – Russia’s capital city Moscow experienced its first significant snowfall of the winter season on Saturday.

Weather statistics measured the snowfall at about 4.3 centimeters in the Russian capital as temperatures dropped to a low of -5 degrees Celsius.

The 2019/20 winter season was the hottest Russia had recorded, with many pointing to the effects of climate change and global warming.

Due to the lack of snow, the Russian government used artificial snow to decorate the streets of central Moscow during the Christmas holidays.

Kurdistan 24’s correspondent in Moscow, Khoshawi Muhammad, photographed the scenes as dozens of locals took to the streets to enjoy the winter weather.