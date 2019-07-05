Car explosion kills, injures several people in southern Turkish town

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least three people were killed in a car blast in the southern Turkish province of Hatay on Friday, Governor Rahim Dogan told local media.

The explosion took place in the town of Reyhanli, located on the Syrian border.

The cause of the blast, which also injured a number of people, remains unknown. There was also no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

Ambulances were quickly dispatched to the scene to transfer victims to nearby hospitals.