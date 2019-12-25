PHOTOS: Christians in Kurdistan’s Sulaimani celebrate Christmas

SULAIMANI (Kurdistan 24) – Christians across churches in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province attended prayers as they welcomed the celebration of Christmas.

The Kurdistan Region has over 120 churches and is often lauded for being a beacon of religious tolerance, coexistence, and safety in an otherwise hostile Middle East.

On Tuesday, senior Kurdish leaders spoke of the importance of “peaceful coexistence” and wished all ethnic and religious communities of the Kurdistan Region a “peaceful and prosperous” Christmas in separate statements to mark the annual occasion.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement that the region would push for an inclusive society where all religions and races can live and enjoy equal rights.

Christians in the autonomous Kurdistan Region began preparations weeks ago for Christmas celebrations on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, outside of Kurdistan, Christian Iraqis have decided not to celebrate the high holiday in public this year in solidarity with anti-government protests, which have seen at least 500 people killed and thousands more injured in clashes with security forces.