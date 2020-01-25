In Raqqa, the Syrian government remains unwelcome

RAQQA (Kurdistan 24) – The former Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa has suffered immensely during the Syrian civil war. In October, Syrian government forces arrived in Raqqa’s countryside and other towns bordering Turkish-backed forces to prevent Turkey from expanding its control over areas in the northeast. But officials in Raqqa say they are not welcome in the city.

“The people of Raqqa, in general, reject the return of the Syrian government,” Mouhammad Nour al-Dib, the co-chair of the Raqqa Civilian Council, told Kurdistan 24.

“The people of Raqqa support each other in their daily lives. They rather have the Autonomous Administration in the city, especially since the region made 11,000 sacrifices, they do not accept the idea of having the Syrian government return to Raqqa,” Nour al-Dib added.