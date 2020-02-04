SDF official says US to stay in Syria for longer term

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Mustafa Bali, head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Press Office, told Kurdistan 24 that the SDF expects the US to stay for a longer time in northeast Syria, unless unexpected developments take place.

“With respect to the latest discussions, the recent statements by the US Secretary of Defense [Mark Esper] and the military [Pentagon] spokesperson, the Americans will remain in the Syria for a long time – and in Iraq as well,” Bali said last week.

However, he added that in a country like Syria, where many international and regional forces have intervened, there could also be unexpected developments.

“For the time being, and based on the discussions that we have had, there will be a long-term presence [by the US forces] until a political solution is secured in Syria.”

Last week, Amb. James Jeffrey, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, speaking to reporters, confirmed that Washington is not “planning any withdrawal of US troops from Syria in the near future.”

“Their mission is ultimately the enduring defeat of ISIS, and that,” he said, “will still take some time.”

In early October, US forces suddenly evacuated areas of northern Syria under SDF control, following a phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish forces then moved into the area, and the SDF “temporarily paused” its operations against the so-called Islamic State to confront Ankara’s cross-border assault.

However, Trump soon reversed that decision, at least in part, leaving some 500 troops in Syria with the declared purpose of protecting the oil fields. That did much to restore the status quo ante and allowed the SDF to resume its operations against the Islamic State, including those targeting the terrorist group’s smuggling networks.

“According to the agreement that have been made, we [the SDF], the US and other Coalition members are partner forces in the fight against ISIS – and that fight must continue,” Bali said.

“We should well understand this, that the fight against ISIS is solely limited to a military fight in Hajin, Baghuz and Deir ez-Zor. There is a similar situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as well. Eradicating ISIS’ physical presence does not equal their defeat,” Bali warned.

The SDF spokesman explained that, ideologically, the Islamic State is not defeated, and it can renew its attacks under different names.

“The US and other Coalition partners know that, and our plans and coordination are continuing accordingly,” he said. “The recent understanding from the US side is that they know ISIS’ military defeat does not mean that their threats are fully finished.”

In fact, the SDF official said that the US military presence in the northeast of Syria, in some respects, is now stronger and more muscular than in the past.

“Heavy military equipment has been deployed to the region, and it is not only the air force,” he stated. “There are important bases in Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah, Qamishlo and Derik.”

However, the SDF official added that a final solution to this crisis will only come “through political means—a democratic system and long-term economic plans in order to stabilize the region.”

“Therefore, the discussions are, generally speaking, that the US and Coalition forces will remain until a political situation is found for all of Syria.”

