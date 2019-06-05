Prominent Syrian Kurdish party splits in two

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One of the key parties within the umbrella organization of Syrian Kurdish groups known as the Kurdish National Council (KNC) has split into two separate factions.

The Kurdish Union Party in Syria (PYK-S – Yekîtî), commonly referred to simply as Yekîtî, was established in 1992. Three of its leaders, Abdulbaqi Yousef, Abdulsamad Xalaf Biro, and Hassan Salih, have just announced that they have left to form the Kurdistan Unity Party.

Yekîtî was one of the founding organizations of the KNC, created in October 2011 with support of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani, also former president of the Kurdistan Region. It has been one of the main political opponents of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and has split once before in 1997 when former members resigned to form another group with the similarly-named Kurdish Democratic Unity Party.

Such confusing splits among Syrian Kurdish parties are a familiar phenomenon, with multiple factions having done so again and again since the creation of the first one in the 1950s, experts say.

“The different rival Kurdish parties that originated in the historic PDK-S [Kurdistan Democratic Party of Syria] from 1957 have a long history of splitting in[to] rival fractions,” Thomas Schmidinger, an Austrian academic and expert on Syrian Kurds told Kurdistan 24.

Yekîtî Politburo member Ibrahim Biro denied the new split was caused by political disputes and that the leaders of the new party had instead been ousted and their group would not be allowed to join the KNC.