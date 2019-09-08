US-Turkish border patrols start in northeastern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – American and Turkish forces began joint patrols in northeastern Syria on Sunday in coordination with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The first patrol consisted of six Turkish armored vehicles, four American armored vehicles, and two American minesweepers, amid intensive air support by both American and Turkish helicopters, local news agency North Press reported.

They headed towards the villages of Hashisha and Guilan, 30-35 kilometers east of Tal Abyad.

SDF official Mustafa Bali said that the “US-Turkish patrols will take place as coordinated and agreed upon by the SDF and the coalition in the security mechanism area where our forces have withdrawn from and left the area to local councils’ border protection units.”

He continued, “Border protection forces trained by the coalition in coordination with local military councils will fill the vacuum where our forces have pulled out of.”

He added that the local military councils would ensure stability and “will have a positive effect on our fight against Daesh [Islamic State] remnants.”