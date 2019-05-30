Multiple explosions rock Kirkuk, leave many casualties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Multiple explosions rocked the contested province of Kirkuk on Thursday night, leaving many casualties, a source in the area told Kurdistan 24.

According to initial reports, seven explosions were heard in the center of the province near the Peace Mall on Jerusalem Street.

A source in the area told Kurdistan 24 the incident left many killed and injured.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell released a statement confirming the attack and said six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) exploded in the province, adding security personnel managed to defuse two of them.

A local hospital in Kirkuk said the attacks left at least three people dead and 18 others injured, Reuters reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.