ISIS attack on Syria-Iraq border wounds four guards, Iraqi military says

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least four security forces at a border checkpoint between Iraq and Syria were wounded in an alleged Islamic State attack, the Iraqi military said on Tuesday.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement that “ISIS terrorist gangs carried out an attack on a point belonging to the border guard forces north of the Al-Waleed port with Syria.”

“The terrorist attack resulted in the injury to an officer and three members of the third regiment of the fourth brigade of the Border Guard Forces command,” it added.