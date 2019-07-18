Erbil women’s team crowned 2019 Iraqi Women’s Handball League champions

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Sports Club’s female handball team were crowned champions of the 2018/19 Iraqi Women’s Handball League after they beat Afrodait in the final on Wednesday.

Erbil started the game strongly and opened a significant gap in the score between them and their opponents Afrodait from the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province.

Afrodait responded with several attacks of their own but were not efficient enough as the teams went into the half-time break with Erbil leading 12-5.

Erbil picked up where they left off and extended their lead over Afrodait in the second half, eventually winning the game by a score of 25-10 as the club was crowned champions for the first time in its history.

“I was very happy with my players. They effectively implemented everything we practiced and discussed in training. Their efforts did not go in vain. I am very pleased with them,” Erbil’s head coach Amir Majid told Kurdistan 24 after the game.

Afrodait coach Ziryan Jamal applauded both teams for “putting in a fantastic performance.”

“We did not want to see the game end because it was very exciting,” he told Kurdistan 24.