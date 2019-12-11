SDF leadership meets with Arab tribes in response to Damascus call to defect

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), General Mazloum Abdi, held a meeting on Tuesday with the Board of Notables, which includes senior members of the Arab tribes in Syria, to discuss the recent developments in the country, notably Turkey’s assault on the north.

The meeting appears to be in response to an earlier meeting Syria’s national security chief Ali Mamlouk had with Arab tribal leaders in Qamishlo. During that meeting, Mamlouk reportedly called on their “children” to leave the SDF and defect to the Syrian army.

The Syrian government is purportedly unhappy with the White House’s decision to keep US troops in the SDF-held provinces of Hasakah and the tribal region of Deir al-Zor.

In late October, General Abdi rejected a similar proposal by the Syrian Defense Ministry to disband the SDF.

During the meeting with the Arab tribes on Tuesday, Abdi spoke about the international agreements that were reached to protect the region from “Turkish aggression, ethnic cleansing, and demographic change.”

According to earlier ceasefire deals between both the United States and Turkey, and between Russia and Turkey, Turkey is allowed to control the area between Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain (Serekaniye).

However, despite the ceasefire deals, Turkish-backed groups continue their attacks.

During his speech, Abdi also affirmed his forces’ continued efforts to protect diversity, stability, and peace in the region.

He stressed that their focus is on improving the situation of all ethnic components in northeastern Syria in light of developments and agreements they have reached with international and Syrian leaders.