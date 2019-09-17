Celebrated Polish-Kurdish designer from Berlin dies from severe illness

In 2007, Colani told The Guardian in an interview that he was born in Germany, but that his ancestors came from Kurdistan.

“But my ancestors on my father’s side lived in Italy and Switzerland for roughly 200 years, and before that, they came from Kurdistan.”

He told the Frankfurter Allgemeine in a 2008 interview that his ancestors are from a tribe in the Kurdistan Region called Colani.

“I was very amazed when I visited them: I put on a turban, a Kalashnikov on my knees—and just looked like those fellas there! I was very astounded and relieved to know where my round design language comes from,” he told the German newspaper.

The designer is especially known for his round shapes.

Colani has designed cars, trucks, and airplanes, but also furniture, dishware, glasses, cameras, televisions, clothing, toilets, and kitchens.

He was one of Europe’s most known and respected industrial designers, working for companies such as BMW, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Volkswagen, and others. He also designed Canon cameras.