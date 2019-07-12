Top Kurdistan Region officials strongly condemn terrorist attacks on Syrian Kurdish cities

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Kurdish officials of the autonomous Kurdistan Region strongly condemned a series of terrorist attacks on Thursday that killed and injured dozens in the Syrian Kurdish cities of Afrin, Qamishli (Qamishlo), and Hasakah.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks of today in the cities of Afrin, Qamishlo, and Hasakah,” Masrour Barzani, the new Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, said in a statement.

A car bomb detonated in front of a local church and injured 12 people in Qamishlo.

Barzani stated that “such terrorist attacks re-emphasize the point that terror and terrorists share one objective,” which stands against humanity, religion, and civilization.

Three booby-trapped motorcycles also rocked the city of Hasakah, injuring two civilians, according to local authorities.

In a statement, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, also condemned the bombings.

He expressed his sympathies to the families of the victims and wished those who were wounded a speedy recovery.

“These acts of terrorism prove that terrorism remains a real threat to the security and stability of the region and the world, and that fighting this threat requires multifaceted cooperation and action at a regional and international level,” Barzani argued.

Late Thursday, the Islamic State in an online statement claimed responsibility for the explosions in Qamishlo and Hasakah.

The Presidency of the Kurdistan Parliament, and the President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani also condemned the terrorist attacks in separate statements.

The Kurdistan Parliament asked the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations to provide aid to the people of Syrian Kurdistan should the victims need it.

“Such explosions prove that we all need to be united and cooperate to defend our land and stand against terrorists,” the parliament affirmed.

The Kurdistan Region shares around 30 kilometers of border in the west with the Kurdish self-administration of Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), mostly with the Hasakah province.

Editing by Nadia Riva