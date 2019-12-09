Taxi reform in Kurdistan continues with smoking ban, new radio laws

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As part of ongoing reform in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Transportation and Communication introduced a new bill on Monday that prevents taxi and bus drivers, as well as passengers, from smoking.

According to a statement by the KRG’s Ministry of Transportation and Communication, two new laws came into effect on Monday.

The first is a smoking ban in all taxis and buses for both drivers and citizens. The second is related to the radio inside the vehicle. According to the new law, all radios or stereos must be turned off and only operated by the passenger’s consent.

“There will be a severe penalty enforced against those who violate these laws,” Ano Abdoka, the Kurdistan Region’s Minister for Transportation and Communication, told Kurdistan 24.