Kurdish-led authorities in Syria struggling with wild fires

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – With record-setting temperatures, local authorities in northeast Syria are having troubles with wildfires that are devastating agricultural fields.

With a lack of fire trucks and trained firefighters, members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have assisted civilians in extinguishing the flames with blankets.

The local administration has called on the US-led coalition for support to stop the fires.

The farmlands of Hasakah province are considered the breadbasket of Syria, but the fires have damaged wheat and crops in the in Tirbespiyê district as well.

“There is danger of fire reaching the oil installations in the same areas,” the administration said in a statement, blaming external and local actors for the blaze.

“Turkey has contributed to such actions on the borderline, as well as other affiliate factions.”

According to the human rights monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Turkish border guards had previously set crops on fire on the border in the Hasakah province.

Turkey has not yet responded to the allegations.

The administration also blamed the so-called Islamic State for setting crops on fire, describing it as a “war tactic.”

In late May, Islamic State-run magazine Naba claimed responsibility for fires in Syria and said the goal was to hit the “farms of the apostates.”

Kurdistan 24 witnessed the fires in the east of Tirbespiyê, between the villages of Girê Pirê and Girdê.