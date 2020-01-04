WATCH: Snow atop Kurdistan's Hassan Beg Mountain attracts locals and tourists

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The recent snowfall has covered the Kurdistan Region’s Hassan Beg Mountain in a white blanket of snow, attracting tourists from parts of Kurdistan and Iraq.

The accumulation of snow atop the mountain has attracted tourists from all over the Kurdistan Region, with people of all ages enjoying the snow.

Urfa Qader, a local visiting the mountain, told Kurdistan 24 that a lack of snowfall in the cities encouraged her and her friends to visit the mountain top.

“We were very pleased with the snowfall and the happy atmosphere it created for the tourists and visitors,” she said.

“People spend time with friends, and family members have snowball fights, participate in traditional dance, and take pictures of the stunning view,” Shilan Saleh, another tourist on the mountain, told Kurdistan 24.