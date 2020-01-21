Iraq finds rocket launch pad it says targeted US embassy in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Baghdad Operations Command (BOC), which coordinates Iraq's police and military forces, on Tuesday announced that security force members had found the missile launching pad from which the rockets targeting the US embassy compound in the fortified Green Zone earlier in the day were fired.

US embassy sirens went off that morning as three missiles landed near the compound in the Iraqi capital, read a statement.

“The missile launching pad was found in the Za’faraniyah neighborhood along with another launching pad with the rockets still not fired,” said the BOC, adding that an “Investigation is still ongoing to find the culprits who conducted this terrorist act.”