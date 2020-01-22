Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani meets Donald Trump in Davos

President Trump began by stating that it is “great” to finally meet with the Kurdish president. “We’ve wanted to meet” for a long time, he said. “We work together very well.”

Trump spoke briefly about the situation in Syria, especially following Turkey’s cross-border operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) late last year.

“As you know, we left Syria from the standpoint of the border, and that’s worked out great with Turkey. They have the so-called safe zone,” he stated while thanking President Barzani for everything he has “done to keep it as safe as possible.”

“But, very importantly, as you know, we have the oil and we left soldiers for the oil because we took the oil and we’re working on that and we have it very nicely secured,” Trump added.

Indeed, the US reversed an initial decision to withdraw all troops from northern Syria and has kept at least 600 forces there to protect oil fields.