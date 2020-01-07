Fear, uncertainty persists in legendary city of Kobani that resisted ISIS

Journalists rarely visit the town since Turkish-backed groups blocked the M4 international road, and it now takes at least eight hours to travel to Kobani from Qamishli, which has also affected trade between the two towns.

“Look at my shop, it is almost empty, but why am I not shutting it down?” Soz Kobani, a 30-year-old mobile shop keeper, asked. “Because I am waiting for the situation to be clear. I can neither improve nor shut it before that. We are in great danger in Kobani, especially since we are on the border with Turkey.”

“We hoped that the US would protect the Kurds in Syria, and there would be a situation similar to the Kurdistan Region where there is safety, and there are EU companies. We hoped for that, but in the end, oil was more important than human lives.”

Ismet Sheikh Hassan, the grey-haired head of the Kobani Military Council, told Kurdistan 24 that the situation is becoming complicated.

“We don’t know how the future will look when different sides – the Americans, Russians, and the Syrian government – approach each other considering their common interests,” Hassan stated.