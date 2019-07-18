Explosions injure seven in Iraq’s disputed Jalawla town

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two explosions on Wednesday rocked Jalawla town in Iraq’s Diyala province, injuring seven people, a police source said.

The blasts targeted the Tajnid neighborhood and were soon followed by a mortar shell attack, the source told Kurdistan 24 on condition of anonymity.

“Two of the wounded persons are Iraqi soldiers,” the source added.

Ambulances were dispatched to the site and transferred the injured people to nearby hospitals.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions, but the attack is similar to ones the so-called Islamic State has previously carried out in the region.

Jalawla, also known as Gulala in Kurdish, is one of the disputed territories between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq.

The town is currently under the control of Iraqi troops since October 2017 following their attack and military takeover of Kirkuk and other disputed regions from the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces.

