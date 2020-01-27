VIDEO: Iranian airliner makes emergency landing in streets after failed landing

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iranian airliner made an emergency landing in a street near the airport after skidding off the runway on Monday in the southern city of Mahshahr.

The airliner was carrying at least 150 passengers. No significant injuries were reported.

The plane landed at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time.

Footage shared to social media showed the plane on a street with people exiting the airliner from the front and through an emergency exit over one of the wings.