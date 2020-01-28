ISIS opens fire on fishermen outside Tikrit, killing 1 and injuring another

A statement from Iraq’s Security Media Cell confirmed the attack, explaining that “the ISIS fighters directly opened fire on the fishermen.”

It further claimed that the action was one of several attacks of late that came in response to a voice recording of Islamic State spokesperson Abu Hamza al-Quraishi recently circulated on the web that called for the group's followers to step up terrorist activities by any means at their disposal.

The statement also added that the Iraqi security forces conducted a search and capture operation in the area to apprehend those who had “conducted this act of terrorism,” however no further details were given regarding the results of the mission.

The Islamic State remains active in multiple areas across Iraq, often attacking military or police bases under cover of night. Notably, the group's militants have been able to operate freely in territories disputed by Baghdad and Erbil which fall between areas secured by Iraqi federal forces and Kurdish Peshmerga.

Security officials in such districts have repeatedly expressed concerns that the Islamic State is attempting to re-organize its ranks and gain enough strength to pose a military threat in those regions if the situation is left unresolved.

On Monday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a delegation from the German Parliament to discuss the ongoing threat that the Islamic State continues to pose.

Read More: Kurdistan Region PM meets German gov. delegation to talk Peshmerga support, ISIS threat

The Kurdish leader stressed the importance that the international coalition continues to support Iraqi and Peshmerga forces, “especially since ISIS is a latent danger in some areas of Iraq.”

Although Iraq declared a “final victory” against the terrorist organization in December 2017, extremist fighters continue to carry out regular attacks which include bombings, assassinations, and kidnappings.

Editing by John J. Catherine