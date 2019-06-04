Security forces in Manbij bust ISIS sleeper cell involved in several attacks

Despite the Islamic State’s military defeat in the country, announced by the SDF on March 23 with the fall of the group’s last sliver of territory in the town of Baghouz, Manbij has seen a spike in insurgency-style attacks.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that on May 19 two IED explosions in Manbij, with no casualties.

On May 16, a car bomb killed at least one person and injured seven more in Manbij.

Recently, the US-led coalition reiterated its support for operations of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against Islamic State sleeper cells.

“These operations aim to deny Daesh [ISIS] a physical space and influence in the area and to deny them the resources they need to return,” US Army Lt. Col. Donald Ryan public affairs officer for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), told Kurdistan 24 this weekend.

“The back-clearance operations will be slow and thorough, and will help ensure the long-term security of the area.”

It is not the first time security forces in Manbij arrest Islamic State suspects.

On January 23, they arrested Abdul Aziz Mohammed Al-Shaji, an Islamic Staye member involved in the bombing of a popular Manbij restaurant a week earlier that killed 19 people, including four Americans.

On April 6, security forces arrested one suspect in Manbij with alleged links to the jihadist group.

Manbij was liberated by the US-backed SDF in 2016 in one of the bloodiest campaigns Syria has witnessed against the Islamic State. It is also at the center of tensions related to Turkey’s repeated threats to invade the area.

The embattled city is located near territory controlled by Russian-backed Syrian government forces and anti-Syrian militias supported by the Turkish government.

Editing by Nadia Riva