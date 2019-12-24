VIDEO: Peshmerga Commanders lay wreath at Triumphal Arch in Paris

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation of Kurdistan Region Peshmerga commanders visited France on Monday to lay a wreath for the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris.

The Arc de Triomphe, also known as the “Triumphal Arch of the Star,” is meant to honor those who fought and died for France.

Major General Aziz Waisy, Commander of the Zeravani Peshmerga Command, laid a wreath and lit a fire at the foot of the monument, describing the occasion as a “historic day.”

“We are here [in Paris]; it is a great feeling and a significant day because it is the first time in France’s history that the Kurdish military lights the ‘triumph’ fire here for the unknown soldiers, those who are missing,” he told Kurdistan 24’s Barzan Hassan.

“With the warmth of that fire, the warm relationship between the French army and the Kurdish Peshmerga, the French government and the Kurdistan Regional Government [KRG], and the people of both nations continues to grow,” Major General Waisy added.

“This is a significant step that has now been written in France’s history.”