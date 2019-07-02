UN Iraq envoy meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In separate meetings with senior Kurdistan Region officials on Tuesday, a United Nations delegation headed by Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, discussed recent developments between Erbil and Baghdad.

In her meeting with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, the two discussed the political and security situation in Iraq and the autonomous Kurdish region, including the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet and Erbil-Baghdad relations, a statement on the KRG Presidency website read.

President Barzani expressed his gratitude at the recent meeting between him and members of the UN Security Council in Baghdad, adding he hoped those types of meetings continue so the problems in Iraq, and those between the KRG and the central government in Baghdad, are resolved, the statement said.

In her meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani, the UN envoy and Kurdish leader highlighted UNAMI’s “long-standing support to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” a statement on the Kurdistan Region Security Council’s (KRSC) website read.

Prime Minister-designate Barzani urged Hennis-Plasschaert “to help mediate political disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly ongoing efforts to normalize the disputed territories,” the statement added.

Both sides agreed “to stay in contact on this and other issues of mutual importance.”