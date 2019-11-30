Fully-packed festival celebrates Korean culture at Kurdistan Region university

Rangin, 27, a volunteer with the Friends of Korea, dressed in traditional Korean clothes. She told Kurdistan 24 that she had loved South Korean culture since she was young.

“South Korea and Kurdistan are very close in their culture,” she said. “That’s why I think all Kurds love South Korea.”

Sruud Yassin, 28, another volunteer, told Kurdistan 24 that South Korea has been “helpful to the Kurdistan Region.”

Relations were developed between the two nations when South Korea began to provide humanitarian assistance to the autonomous Kurdish region in the education, health, infrastructure, and economic sector since 2004.

Furthermore, the Korean Zaytun Army Division was based in the Kurdistan Region for over five years. South Korea had also previously built the Zaytun Library in the Sami Abdulrahman Park as a gift to the Kurds, with thousands of books available in different languages.

According to Yassin, the Kurdish people and South Koreans “have been friends” since then.