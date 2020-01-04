Turkish-backed militia detains, tortures disabled civilian in north Syria

RAS AL-AIN (Kurdistan 24) – A Syrian Kurdish disabled young man has been abducted and tortured by radical Turkish-backed armed groups in Syria’s northeastern town of Ras al-Ain (Serekaniye in Kurdish), his mother said on Friday while calling upon human rights organizations to help in the effort to secure his release.

Mahmoud Hassan Omari, a 25-year-old man with cerebral palsy, was detained and severely beaten by a group of Turkish-backed militants while he and his mother were returning to their home in Ras al-Ain last month, his mother told Kurdistan 24.

When Mahmoud was abducted, his family, who are displaced from the city of Qamishli, at first refused to tell his story to the media out of fear that it could potentially result in him being treated even worse. However, after a month of desperation at failed attempts to communicate and negotiate with the Turkish-backed groups that are ruling Ras al-Ain, they have finally decided they had no option left but to speak publicly.

“Once we arrived at our house, a patrol of four men from the Turkish-backed militias came toward us and prevented us from entering our house, saying it was emptied and no longer ours,” Mahmoud’s mother said.

“But my son, who is sick and exhausted, insisted that he would go in the house and was then detained just as he was speaking.”

“They beat my disabled son in front of my eyes. It was so severe that he could not move and then they took his half-dead body and left in a car,” the bereaved mother said, in tears.

She added that some of her Arab neighbors who stayed in the town witnessed the detention of her son and shouted at the militants, telling them that he was sick and disabled, but their efforts were in vain.