Nearly 40 injured in motorcycle bombing in Iraq’s Babil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A bombing at a market in Iraq’s province of Babil caused almost 40 casualties on Friday.

The deadly explosion came from the detonation of a bomb-laden motorcycle in a popular marketplace in the town of al-Musayib, located in northern Babil province, about 60 kilometers south of the capital city of Baghdad.

Local media quoted security sources as saying that 39 individuals were wounded in the blast.

A health official said the government had mobilized the province’s hospitals to be able to effectively deal with the large number of incoming wounded. Security forces “cordoned off the scene and transported those injured to a nearby hospital,” Director General of Babil Health Department Haider al-Asadi told Alsumaria.

A video said to have been taken at the scene and posted on social media showed extensive damage to shops and restaurants.