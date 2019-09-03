US explosives expert dies in bomb disposing incident: source

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An American explosives expert was killed as he tried to diffuse a bomb in a remote area of Nineveh Province, a security source confirmed on Tuesday.

The security source told Kurdistan 24 that the US bomb disposal specialist was part of a foreign organization clearing rural parts of Nineveh from mines and explosives placed by militants, most likely from the Islamic State organization.

The source declined to name the deceased individual but did mention that he died to severe wounds he sustained from the incident.

The source also pointed out that the incident took place in the village of Tel Shirah in Qayyara, a district south of the city of Mosul.

Large swathes of territory once held by the so-called Islamic State still contain explosive ordnances.

Iraq declared victory over the terrorist organization in late 2017, but still faces challenges in clearing areas seized by the group from mines and explosives. It has also created issues for displaced Iraqis who cannot return home in compromised areas due to the lack of security.

Editing by Nadia Riva