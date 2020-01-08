US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefs Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani on Iran strikes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, over the phone on Wednesday “to update” the Kurdish leader on the Iran missile attacks in Iraq.

A statement the US State Department released said the two leaders discussed the Iranian ballistic missile attack on airbases in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo briefed Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani by telephone today [Tuesday local time] to update him on the Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi Air Bases, including in Erbil,” the statement read.

“The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed to stay in close touch as the situation develops,” it concluded.