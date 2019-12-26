One killed, 4 injured in Baghdad bombing, Interior Ministry says

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One person was killed, and four others injured when a motorcycle bomb detonated in eastern Baghdad on Wednesday, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said.

The incident occurred near a local football field in Sadr City in eastern Baghdad.

A statement from the Interior Ministry said a booby-trapped motorcycle exploded, leaving one civilian dead and four more wounded.

Iraqi forces cordoned off the scene of the blast and have launched an investigation into the attack, it added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but such incidents are similar to ones the so-called Islamic State has carried out in the past.

The attack also comes amid nationwide demonstrations in the country that began in October.

Iraq has been engulfed in anti-government protests for nearly three months now, where over 500 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, and thousands of others injured.

The protests in Iraq reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, availability of jobs, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.

Demonstrators demand that the next prime minister be independent and someone who has never held a ministerial position in successive governments.