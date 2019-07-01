UN, SDF sign agreement to prevent enrolment of children

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations signed an action plan with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday to restrict the recruitment of children under the age of 18 in the armed forces.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) Virginia Gamba and General Mazloum Abdi, the SDF’s Force Commander, signed the document at the Palais des Nations in Switzerland.

The action plan dictates that the SDF end its recruitment of minors, “to identify and separate boys and girls currently within its ranks, and to put in place preventative, protection and disciplinary measures related to child recruitment and use,” a statement on the UN’s website read.

According to Special Representative Gamba, the action plan marks “an important day for the protection of children in Syria.”

“It marks the beginning of a process as it demonstrates a significant commitment by the SDF to ensure that no child is recruited and used by any entity operating under its umbrella,” she added.

The agreement was reached following months of negotiations between the UN and the SDF, with continuous consultation from the Special Representative.

Gamba’s annual report titled “Children and Armed Conflict” concluded that the People’s Protection Units/Women’s Protection Units (YPG/YPJ) had enlisted children under the age of 18 in their ranks since 2014. The action plan was signed since the YPG and YPJ operate under the command of the SDF.

Gamba emphasized the importance of utilizing action plans with parties in a conflict, under the framework of the CAAC mandate since 2003, per Security Council Resolution 1460.

It’s been nine years since the conflict in Syria begun. The action plan is considered a positive move in the right direction to use dialogue to solve political issues and bring peace and stability to the region.

