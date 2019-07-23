Two Iran nationals arrested following drug bust in Kurdistan Region capital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish security forces detained two Iranian nationals on Tuesday in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil for the possession of 10 kilograms of heroin.

The drug-combatting General Directorate said in a statement that “the two suspects were arrested in a security operation in Perzin neighborhood in Erbil.”

The statement added that the two Iranian suspects would be tried at the Kurdistan Region’s Court of Justice under Article 14 of Iraq’s law against drug trafficking.