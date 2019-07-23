Two Iran nationals arrested following drug bust in Kurdistan Region capital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish security forces detained two Iranian nationals on Tuesday in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil for the possession of 10 kilograms of heroin.
The drug-combatting General Directorate said in a statement that “the two suspects were arrested in a security operation in Perzin neighborhood in Erbil.”
The statement added that the two Iranian suspects would be tried at the Kurdistan Region’s Court of Justice under Article 14 of Iraq’s law against drug trafficking.
Kurdish and Iraqi authorities often intercept shipments of drugs passing through Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, mainly in the provinces of Basra, Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaimani.
According to the drug-combatting General Directorate’s records, 651 suspected drug dealers and consumers were arrested in the first half of 2019, with 92 kilograms of various narcotics confiscated over the six months.
Read More: Kurdistan security arrest hundreds of drug dealers, consumers in six months
The sale and consumption of any narcotics are strictly forbidden in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.
Most of the drugs are smuggled into the region via the border with Iran on its way to Turkey, Syria, and ultimately Europe and North America.
Local activists and authorities have also warned of the rise in drug consumption and trafficking within Iraq itself.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
Sitemap | Terms and Conditions | About us | Contact Us | Work For Us