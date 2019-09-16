Senior KRG officials discuss political, security developments with Lebanese parliamentary delegation

In the meeting with KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, both sides “discussed the political situation in Lebanon, the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the dangers of terrorism in the region, and the importance of confronting extremism and extremist ideas,” a statement on the KRG website read.

The meeting concluded with the discussion of Lebanese investment projects in the Kurdistan Region, with both sides emphasizing the need to develop relations between Kurdistan and Lebanon further.