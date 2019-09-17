At least 10 wounded in series of bombings in Iraqi capital: reports

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least ten people were reported injured in a series of explosions that rocked the Iraqi capital of Baghdad late on Monday.

“Two explosive devices that were placed on the side of the road in the Hal al-Alam and al-Shurta al-Rabi’a neighborhoods blew up today, injuring five civilians,” a security source told Alsumaria.

Security forces were dispatched to the area and medical units had transported the wounded to a nearby hospital, the source added.

Shafaaq, another local outlet, reported four wounded in the two mentioned blasts but claimed there was another explosion in the al-Sha’b neighborhood, injuring one.

In a follow-up report, Shafaaq quoted a security source as saying that a fourth roadside bombing had occurred in the Bab al-Sheikh area of the Iraqi capital. This incident resulted in the injury of five others, according to Alsumaria’s account.

These bombings occurred in the southern, central, and northern parts of the capital.

Later reports mentioned that one civilian was killed in a shooting in northern Baghdad.

The so-called Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Such incidents occur in Baghdad semi-regularly. Last November, a series of five separate explosions rocked different parts of Baghdad within a few-hour window of each other. Initial reports then indicated that seven civilians were killed, and 14 others were wounded.

On May 9, a deadly suicide bombing in the capital’s Sadr city claimed the lives of at least eight people and wounded another 15.

In July, at least one worshipper was killed and over five others were wounded in a purported twin bombing of a Shia holy site in Baghdad.

In a separate incident to the north of Baghdad earlier on Monday, two Iraqi federal police officers were killed by a roadside bomb in a rural area in the disputed province of Kirkuk.

