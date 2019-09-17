Indian delegation discuss bilateral ties, investment with senior Kurdistan Region leaders

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Indian delegation headed by Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, met on Tuesday with senior leaders of the autonomous Kurdistan Region to discuss several topics, including investment opportunities.
The delegates arrived in Erbil on Monday evening and were received by Safeen Dizayee, head of the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations.
The delegation met separately on Tuesday with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Masoud Barzani, President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and the former President of the Kurdistan Region.
During the meetings, both sides highlighted the significance of strengthening bilateral ties between India and the Kurdistan Region. They also expressed their interest in investing in the autonomous Kurdish region’s economy, a statement from the prime minister’s press office said.
In the meeting, Masrour Barzani underlined that one of the main points of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet’s agenda is to increase opportunities for foreign investment.
Fruitful meeting today with Indian Minister of State for External Affairs @VMBJP — We agreed to develop business-to-business ties to increase trade and investment. I emphasised that this cabinet intends to be more engaged globally. pic.twitter.com/6AO6gQmMOc— Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) September 17, 2019
For their part, the Indian delegation acknowledged the existing networks and opportunities that are cemented through the two nations’ historic bond.
In the meetings, the officials noted that developing trade between the two nations would be mutually beneficial and lead to further prosperity.
The Kurdistan Region is home to thousands of Indian nationals who work in different sectors of the region’s economy.
India opened its Consulate General office in Erbil in 2016.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
