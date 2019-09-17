Indian delegation discuss bilateral ties, investment with senior Kurdistan Region leaders

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Indian delegation headed by Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, met on Tuesday with senior leaders of the autonomous Kurdistan Region to discuss several topics, including investment opportunities.

The delegates arrived in Erbil on Monday evening and were received by Safeen Dizayee, head of the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations.

The delegation met separately on Tuesday with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Masoud Barzani, President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and the former President of the Kurdistan Region.