Iraq receives final batch of South Korean fighter jets

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq received its final batch of South Korean fighter jets after the last shipment was sent last week, the country’s Ministry of Defense said.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Iraqi Air Force confirmed the delivery of two aircraft, which brings the total number of aircraft received from South Korea over the past two years at 24.

The aircraft will be “used for advanced training and medium combat,” the statement read.

The shipment ends a six-year procurement process between Iraq and South Korea, which began in December 2013. The first shipment arrived in March 2017, and the second and third delivery of jets were made in May and October 2018, respectively.

The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) T-50IQ Fighting Eagle, also known as “Golden Punishment,” is a modern and highly maneuverable aircraft. It is also considered a light fighter and training aircraft.

The jets and training on how to operate them are valued at USD 1.1 billion, but KAI announced it would also provide support for the aircraft for over 20 years, pushing the total value of the deal with Iraq to as high as USD two billion.

In addition to military agreements with South Korea, Baghdad has signed deals with the United States and Russia to buy tanks, armored vehicles, helicopters, fighter jets, and other heavy equipment.