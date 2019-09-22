Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani celebrates International Day of Peace

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Coexistence and religious tolerance in the Kurdistan Region was celebrated during an International Day of Peace festival in Sulaimani province on Saturday.

People from the autonomous Kurdistan Region and different parts of the world celebrated and participated in the International Day of Peace by showcasing artwork, presenting cultural foods, and handmade, embroidered items.

Alif Ahmed, who attended the event from Malaysia, expressed his joy at being part of the festival.

“We came from Malaysia. We came here, and we are feeling the sense of peace and coexistence in the Kurdistan Region,” Ahmed, who displayed food from his culture, told Kurdistan 24.

“I wish this message of peace and coexistence continues to spread to all parts of the world.”

Another participant at the festival said the event demonstrates a message of peace.

“People attending the festival have on display cultural handmade items, as well as music in different languages to demonstrate their culture and diversity,” they told Kurdistan 24.

In 1982, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared Sept. 21 as the International Day of Peace. The day is dedicated to fortifying the principles of peace, both within and among all member states and peoples.

Shkar Nazdar, one of the organizers of the festival in Sulaimani, said the day is celebrated around the world and embodies a unique message each year. “This year’s message was the safekeeping of the environment.”

Kurdistan 24 was the media sponsor of the event, which over 5,000 individuals attended.

