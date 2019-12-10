Kurdistan security forces seize counterfeit medicine, make arrests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security forces in the Kurdistan Region seized a large number of counterfeit medicines in the capital of Erbil and arrested at least two people for alleged sales of the products, a health official said on Monday.

“Drugs that claimed to treat cancer were being manufactured at a farm on the Erbil–Salahuddin Road,” Hezha Anwar, the head of the Kurdistan Region’s drug control commission, told Kurdistan 24.

The claims have “no scientific basis,” and the drugs were sold at USD 900 to 1,000 per package, she added. The security forces provided Kurdistan 24 with photos that showed the various medicines as well as two detainees who were captured on charges related to dealing with the products.