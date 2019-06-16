Syrian Kurdish delegation visits Iranian Kurdish parties to discuss unity

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a rare visit on Saturday, a delegation of Syrian Kurdish parties visited Iranian Kurdish ones in the Kurdistan Region to discuss their experiences in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), the developments in the Middle East, and the possibility of holding a Kurdistan National Congress.

A delegation of political parties from Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), which included four parties, visited both the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party-Iran (KDP-Iran) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI).

The KDP-Iran and PDKI are two of the main Kurdish opposition groups that have struggled for Kurdish rights in Rojhilat, also known as Iranian Kurdistan, whose leadership is now exiled in the Kurdistan Region.

There was an attempt to hold a Kurdish National Congress in Erbil in 2013 to set a roadmap for the world’s 40 million Kurds, mostly settled in Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Syria, but it was indefinitely postponed due to political differences between the Kurdish parties.

The Rojava delegation included Shahoz Hasan, the co-chair of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Jamal Sheikh Baqi, the Head of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Party, Mohamed Musa, the Head of the Syrian Kurdish Left Party, Mustafa Mashaykh, the Deputy Head of the Kurdish Democratic Unity Party in Syria, and Jihan Khalil, a member of Kongra-Star.

The delegation had earlier visited the offices of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Change Movement (Gorran) in Sulaimani.