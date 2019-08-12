Kurdistan Region's press freedom watchdog condemns recent attack on journalist

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Metro Center for Defending Journalists’ Rights on Monday denounced a recent attack on the residence of a journalist in the Kurdistan Region.

On Aug. 9, unknown shooters opened fire on the house of Fazil Omer, a journalist who works for Kurdistan TV, in the Qaladzi sub-district.

In a statement, the Metro Center condemned the attack and called on law enforcement officers to intensify their efforts and apprehend the culprits, so they “face judgment in the court.” It added that justice would prevent attacks against news personnel from reoccurring.

According to Omer, who spoke to the Metro Center, approximately 12 rounds were fired – hitting his house and car – while he was at home entertaining guests.

“The shots were spread [across my property]; if any member of my family were out, they would have been hit,” he added.

The journalist said he was surprised by the attack because he has “no disputes with anyone.”

Police arrived at the scene once the incident was reported and began their investigation. So far, no official announcement about suspects has been made public.

The Metro Center was established in 2009 by a group of journalists and human rights advocates, supported by the Institute for War and Peace Reporting (IWPR). The organization aims to monitor free press in the Kurdistan Region.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany